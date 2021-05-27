South Africa Emerging women complete clean sweep over Lady Chevrons in five-match one day cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa Emerging women completed a clean sweep in the five-match one-day cricket series against Zimbabwe Women with a 69-run triumph in the final game at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

While they finally managed to bowl out the tourists for the first time in this series after putting them in to bat first, 238 all out with three deliveries to go, it was still a familiar story with the bat for the home side.

Christabel Chatonzwa’s 54 runs was the best Zimbabwe could offer in response before they saw out their 50 overs at 169 for nine to hand the visitors another big win.

Anneke Bosch had earlier on top scored with 109 for South Africa Emerging who were all out for 238 in 49.3 overs.

Left arm pace bowler Nomvelo Sibanda and off spinner Tasmeen Granger were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe with three wickets apiece, while another spinner Loreen Phiri claimed two.

As was the case for the entire series, Zimbabwe’s openers failed to give the home team a perfect start in their run chase as Chiedza Dhururu fell for 12-ball duck in the fifth over. Pellagia Mujaji, who came in at number three was also gone for a duck two balls after Dhururu’s dismissal.

Zimbabwe failed to build meaningful partnership along the way in their run chase, with the best stand being 28 put up by Chatonzwa and Precious Marange for the fifth wicket.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Sri Lanka in December. The Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in March and April 2022. It was originally scheduled for 6 February to 7 March 2021 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lady Chevrons are also preparing to take part in the ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa to be staged in Botswana in September.

