South Africa television stars Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Pearl Thusi lead Sadc team to State House

10 Aug, 2023 - 16:08 0 Views
South Africa television stars Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Pearl Thusi lead Sadc team to State House President Mnangagwa poses with the group of journalists and film stars from the SADC region

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa television stars Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Pearl Thusi led a team of television stars and media personalities to meet President Mnangagwa at State House today to wrap up their tourism tour in the country which started in Victoria Falls two days ago.

The team also had a dinner on Wednesday evening convened by Government in partnership with MPC Media in Harare which was addressed by the Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa.

