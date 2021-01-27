South African Motsepe cleared to contest for Caf presidency

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe has been cleared by the International Federation of

Association Football (Fifa) to contest for the post of Confederation of African Football (Caf) with the elections scheduled for March.

Motsepe, the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns along with Mauritania Football Association president Ahmed Yahya’s candidatures were subject to review from Fifa who have now cleared the two to contest in the polls set for 12 March.

Mukul Mudgal the chairman of the world football governing body’s review committee confirmed on Tuesday that Motsepe and Yahya will now compete for the Caf presidency and Fifa vice-presidency at the 43rd Elective General Assembly to be held in Rabat, Morocco.

The two men will take on Ivorian Jacques Anouma and Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor.

Former president Ahmad Ahmad, who also submitted candidature has been banned from contesting due to his five-year Fifa ban after he was found guilty for corruption. The Madagascan is challenging his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where even if he gets a reprieve is likely to arrive too late to re-install his name on the list of candidates.

Whoever wins the election in March will get to be at the helm of African football for a period of four years.

@Mdawini_29