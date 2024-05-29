South Africans go to the polls in election seen as biggest test yet to ANC’s 30 years in power

Workers for political parties including the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stand next to a voting station on May 27 in Alexandra Township, South Africa. Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Millions of South Africans are voting in what is expected to be the most pivotal general election since the end of apartheid.

While polling can be challenging in South Africa, most analysts believe that the ANC faces its stiffest challenge yet with a population deeply frustrated by the country’s direction. If support for the ANC drops below 50% for the first time, the party will be forced to enter into a coalition government.

ANC leader and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Wednesday’s vote “one of the most important elections in our nation’s history,” while addressing a crowd of thousands at Soweto’s FNB soccer stadium on Saturday.

“Our people will decide whether our country continues moving forward with the ANC towards a better, brighter future or backwards to a terrible past,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, according to the World Bank. Citizens are also contending with the highest sustained rate of unemployment in the world, rampant corruption, feeble economic growth, crippling power cuts and rising violent crime.

Black South Africans, who make up 81% of the population, are at the sharp end of this dire situation. Unemployment and poverty remain concentrated in the Black majority, in large part due to the failure of public schooling , while most White South Africans have jobs and command considerably higher wages.