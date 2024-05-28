South Africans with special permission voted on Monday

28 May, 2024 - 08:05 0 Views
0 Comments
South Africans with special permission voted on Monday South Africans who received special permission to vote early were casting their ballots on Monday - Copyright © africanews Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

The Sunday News

Numerous residents sat eagerly at their retirement home to cast their special ballots, avoiding long queues expected on wedneday.

The special voting process is for registered voters who are unable to travel to a voting station because of physical challenges such as disability, pregnancy or advanced age.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) staff also visited the elderly at their homes to assist them with exercising their right to vote and explained the process to them.

The main election day is Wednesday and people will vote in all nine provinces.

It will decide the makeup of both the national and provincial legislatures.

Results are expected within days.

Nearly 28 million of the population of 62 million are registered to vote in what is only the country’s seventh fully democratic national election since apartheid was dismantled. -africanews.com

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds