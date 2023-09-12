Southern Region Division One Midweek Preview

The Sunday News

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

THE Southern Region Division One Soccer League will have midweek matches taking place today in order to compensate for lost time.

It is tight at the top with five points separating Arenel Movers at the top with second placed ZPC Hwange.

Arenel were handed three easy points and goals after their scheduled opponents Mountain Climbers did not turn up for their match.

They take on DRC United who are fresh from a 5-0 victory at home against bottom club Zimbabwe Saints.

ZPC Hwange grabbed a hard fought 1-0 victory at home to Bosso90, they will also hope to follow it up with another victory when they travel to Victoria Falls to face Mosi Rovers in a Matabeleland derby in which a victory would be important to keep them in the title chase.

Talen Vision who sits in third place were also handed three easy points and goals after a walkover decision was benefitted to them.

Weekend Fixtures:

Ratanang vs Ajax Hotspurs, Mosi Rovers vs ZPC Hwange, Talen Vision vs CIWU, Mainline vs Indlovu Iyanyathela, Arenel vs DRC United, Makhandeni Pirates vs Binga Pirates, ZiMBABWE Saints vs Bosso90, Adachi vs Jordan Sinnot, Casmyn vs Mountain Climbers

