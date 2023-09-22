Southern Region Division One week 22 preview

Gerald Sibanda

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One which enters Match Day 22 this weekend will have pulsating fixtures.

In what is probably the match of the weekend, table toppers Arenel Movers play host to Bosso90 at White City Stadium.

They will approach the match with caution hoping to maintain their unbeaten run and to also stretch or maintain their lead at the top, depending on nearest rivals’ results.

Attacking midfielder Leroy Ndlovu said that Bosso90 is one of the teams they have to respect as they have a lot of young energetic players.

“They are very difficult to play against. Last time we played them we won but we had to work very hard for it, unlike against other teams.

“They have a lot of energy as all the players are young, they have skillful players. We will hope that the experience in our team propels us in the difficult contest”, said Ndlovu.

Second placed ZPC Hwange who are five points behind Arenel will travel to Turk Mine to face Casmyn in one of the trickiest venues to come out with maximum points to keep their hopes alife for promotion.

ZPC Hwange coach Njabulo Dube said that his side still has the chance to finish as league champions just like any other team in the top four.

“The chances are very high for teams that are number one up to number four. As for us we are taking these games seriously and we take each game as it comes and try to make sure that we get maximum points. It has always been tough for teams to play away at Casmyn but as ZPC we will try to do our best to ensure that we get maximum points,” said Dube.

ZPC will hope that their experienced players such as Carrington Gomba, Gerald Ndlovu and Ernest Gwitima play a huge role in trying to get the team promoted to top flight football.

Talen Vision who sit in third position will play DRC United at Filabusi Government Primary School.

Week 22 Fixtures:

Mainline vs Binga Pirates, Zimbabwe Saints v CIWU, Mosi Rovers vs Ajax Hotspurs, Talen Vision vs DRC United, Casmyn vs ZPC Hwange, Arenel vs Bosso90, Makhandeni Pirates vs Jordan Sinnot, Adachi vs Mountain Climbers, Ratanang vs Indlovu Iyanyathela