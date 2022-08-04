Southern Region Division One Women’s League round-up: Chiefs’ perfect streak continues, Bosso Royals thrash Byo Queens

Simba Jemwa, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs maintained their 100% winning streak with a home win over Las Palmas while Highlanders Royals were the biggest winners when they thrash Manchester City in game week eight of the 2022 Southern Region Division One Women’s League season.

Amakhosikazi got off to a flying start when Lauryn Mupasi found the back of the net from close range in the 16th minute. The goal came after a great passage of play that culminated in her dribbling from left wing and making her way into the box before slotting it home.

In the 25th minute, Last Mlalazi gave her side the second goal when she scored from the right wing after receiving a cross from Sandra Mhlalauli which she volleyed past the goalie. Amakhosikazi got one more goal before the half time break in the 40th minute before closing the game in the second half through goals by Mupasi (47th minute), Patience Ndlovu (57th minute) and Nomqhele Donga (71st and 93rd minutes).

Evans Neta’s charges have now scored 49 goals and conceded none after eight rounds of football and top the standings with 24 points.

In another high scoring game, Royals put 12 goals past a hapless Bulawayo Queens at home. The win lifted Royals from the bottom of the table to 11th position three points above Queens. Royals have now amassed four points from eight games.

In other matches, Western Rangers overcame Street Set 3-1 to move up eight on the log standings. Ubuntu Queens beat Lobengula City Queens 4-2 away.

MATCHDAY EIGHT RESULTS

New Orleans 1-2 Blackboots

Western Rangers 3-1 Street Set

ZRP Bulawayo 2-0 Loxion Vipers

Highlanders Royals 12-0 Bulawayo Queens

Lobengula City Queens 2-4 Ubuntu Queens

Bulawayo Chiefs 7-0 Las Palmas

SOUTHERN REGION W.S.L. LOG STANDINGS WEEK 8

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS

BYO CHIEFS 8 8 0 0 49 0 +49 24

UBUNTU QUEENS 8 6 0 2 31 12 +19 18

LOXION VIPERS 8 5 2 1 14 4 +10 17

STREET SET 8 4 1 3 12 22 -10 13

ZRP BULAWAYO 6 4 0 2 15 10 +5 12

LOBENGULA CITY QUEENS 7 3 1 3 4 14 -10 10

LAS PALMAS 7 2 3 2 5 12 -7 9

WESTERN RANGERS 8 3 0 5 17 24 -7 9

NEW ORLEANS 8 2 1 5 11 12 -1 7

BLACKBOOTS 7 1 2 4 3 19 -16 5

HIGHLANDERS ROYALS 8 1 1 6 14 28 -14 4

BULAWAYO QUEENS 7 0 1 6 2 30 -28 1

