Special council on Bulawayo water crisis

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has called for a special council meeting to deliberate on the water crisis that has befallen the city, which has seen some areas got for over a week without any supplies.

The local authority is on record blaming the crisis to power outages at their pumping stations which has seen the system output volume dropping by over 50 percent from 120 megalitres a day to between 40 to 50 megalitres a day.

BCC claim they are only receiving 8 – 10 hours of power supply a day, resulting in a drop from the early March 2023 system input volume.

According to a notice to councillors, the special council will be held tomorrow (Friday) at 2.30pm.

“Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the city council will be held in the council chamber on Friday 24 march, 2023 at 2.30 pm to consider the item set out in the attached agenda and to take such action as may be deemed advisable,” reads the notice.

Commenting on the impending meeting, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said; “Indeed. It’s to attend to mitigatory measures in view of the electricity crisis.”

The water situation in the city has deteriorated to an extent that the local authority has reconstituted its water crisis committee as well as hiring additional water trucks to deliver water to high-lying areas.