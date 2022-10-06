Sports tourism conference for Sanganayi-Hlanganani Expo

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to hold its first ever sports tourism conference at this year’s edition of the Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which begins in Bulawayo on 13 October.

Dubbed the ‘Africa Sports Legacy Conference’, it is aimed at unpacking the ‘Business of Sports Tourism for the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe’ and is being held in partnership with UK-based sports organisation, Africa Sports Legacy (ASL).

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee have already partnered with the ASL as they bid to promote sports tourism in this country going forward.

ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka confirmed the development adding that her organisation was excited at the prospect of kick-starting what has become a thriving multi-billion-dollar industry.

“As ZTA, we are excited with this new development. Everyone knows that sports tourism has become a huge part of tourism in general and as such, we believe Zimbabwe is ready to become more than a bit player in this sub-sector of tourism,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

“The conference’s end goal is to learn the strategies to promote sport and tourism in overseas, continental, regional and domestic markets for economic recovery and growth through the proven power of the business that lies in sport.

“We believe this conference will be the meeting place for the business of sports tourism so we have invited four key note speakers for the conference and they will help to unpack and demystify the business of sports tourism,” she added.

ASL founder and world athletics elite coach, Stanley “Fresh’’ Madiri will deliver a keynote address as sports tourism discourse continues to grow in scope. Other speakers are Ms Naledi Khabo, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Tourism Association (ATA), Dr Winny Tubby a lecturer at Technical University of Kenya and Mr Jason Maritz co-founder of Blue Thunder Rugby Franchise.

Among ASL’s international partners taking part in the conference are New York-based, ATA, whose main business is to drive international tourism onto the African continent. ATA was a key player in the support and activation of NBA Africa.

Among the expected delegates are thought leaders, decision makers, proven practitioners, and entrepreneurs within the Sport and Tourism ecosystems both in the private and public sector.