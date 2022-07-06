Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe sign corporate agreement for Zimbabwe Sports Media Awards

Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe sign corporate agreement for Zimbabwe Sports Media Awards From left Stephen Mudawamira, Goodwill Zunidza and Tinashe Kitchen

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Sports Media Awards (ZSMA) are now under new management following a corporate agreement that came into force in Harare on Monday.

The annual event whose third edition is set for December this year is a brainchild of the Sportswriters Association of Zimbabwe (SWAZ), an affiliate of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Sports management expert Tinashe Kitchen signed up to partner SWAZ and will be responsible for the administration of the awards which includes enlisting sponsors and organising the banquet ceremony.

Stephen Mudawarima, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive officer, witnessed the signing ceremony held in Harare and lauded SWAZ and TK for the development which he described as having potential to improve general sports administration and performance in the country.

SWAZ Sports Media Awards signing ceremony.

Despite hardships brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw businesses affected by the pandemic and cutting sponsorship, SWAZ have been able to successfully organise the ZSMA with support from corporate partners. The signed deal will ensure that the awards are even better organised, which should provide excitement to SWAZ members who are already looking forward to the awards ceremony at the end of the year. – @Mdawini_29

