SRC to conduct sports administration course in Byo

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) Bulawayo Metropolitan Province will on 18 and 19 May conduct Sports Administration Level One course at Roman Catholic Cathedral Church.

SRC Bulawayo Metropolitan Province coordinator Sam Dzvimbo said the course will be held against a background of the fact that they are mandated to, among other objectives, ensure that there are standard sport education courses.

“It is against this background that SRC Bulawayo Metropolitan Province will conduct Sports Administration Level One Course. The modules to be covered include Organization of Sport and Recreation in Zimbabwe, Sport and Recreation Governance, Community Sports and Recreation Club concept, Leadership and Management in Sport, Safe and Inclusive Sport, Volunteer Management as well as Marketing and Sponsorship in Sport and Recreation among others,” said Dzvimbu.

He said their target group includes provincial sports associations, clubs and academies, community clubs, sporting organisations, physical education teachers, ogarnisers of National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH) and National Association of Secondary Heads (NASH) competitions, coaches, managers and athletes.

“Certificates will be issued to participants upon completion of the course. Course payments of US$30 must be made at SRC Offices at Khumalo Hockey Stadium. The deadline is 17 May,” said Dzvimbu.

Meanwhile, after recently accompanying Zimbabwe’s only representative Tendai “Inspector” Mubayiwa to the 11th World Heyball Masters Grand Pool Final held in China, Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) president Ephraim Choto says they are largely considering introducing Heyball in the country.

Heyball, which has profitable prizes, was previously known as the Chinese eight ball and its governing body, the International Chinese Eightball Association (ICEA) has been renamed International Heyball Pool Association (IHPA).

“One major lesson gained from the visit to China was that pool is not only a source of livelihood for players, organisers and referees, but is indeed a potential source of riches if I may use the term. The first prize at the tournament was US$730 000 and our very own Mubayiwa unfortunately missed out on that jackpot.

“As such, we are planning to introduce Heyball in Zimbabwe by year end as it carries very lucrative prizes for our players. IHPA has offered to sponsor (air fares, accommodation and food) for five players from Zimbabwe to attend each of their five annual tournaments. That is if we introduce Heyball here in our country.

“In order to introduce Heyball we need the required type of specially designed tables which cost about US$2 800 each. Therefore, we are inviting all stakeholders willing to partner us in procuring this,” said Choto, adding that this will be a worthwhile investment as Heyball is set to be the dominant billiards pool sport of the future.

The invitation to China was extended to African associations that were in good standing with the All-Africa Pool Association (AAPA) in terms of administrative and other sporting requirements. Asked about the pool standards in China, the ZIPA boss underscored that they are extremely high.

“In order to achieve these (standards), we need good equipment in terms of tables and of course sponsorship for prizes in order to incentivize our players,” he said.

After winning two of his opening matches Mubayiwa failed to advance to the next stage of the tournament after he lost his two last round qualifier matches. Before Mubayiwa could think of carrying his cue stick for the grand finale, he was supposed to clear an international (no Chinese) qualifiers hurdle. Twenty players had to qualify into the 64 main event draw, a stage that reportedly has the largest tournament bonus in history. Top 20 qualifiers entered the grand finals to get US$3 000 at least and fight for the top prize of US$730 000.