St Collins and Chibi shine at schools Under-20 volleyball champs

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

ST Collins High School from Mashonaland East and Chibi from Masvingo are the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-20 Volleyball National Champions in the boys and girls’ categories respectively.

They won the nationals held in Victoria Falls’s Mosi-oa-Tunya High School recently.

Matabeleland North were represented by Tsholotsho High School and Mavela (girls), as well as Mosi-oa-Tunya as the host school in both boys and girls’ sections while Bulawayo was represented by Inyanda (girls) and CBC (boys) and Matabeleland South by Gwanda High School (boys) and girls from Mtshabezi.

Midlands was represented by Nyamuroro and Mnene, while Harare had Churchill Boys, Harare Girls High and boy’s defending champions Prince Edward.

In the boys category, the final match saw St Collins Academy squaring off against Churchill and the former won 3-1.

In the girls’ section Chibi High School dismissed Rusununguko 3-0.

The schools were pooled into four groups.

In the build up to the final of the boys’ category, Mosi-oa-Tunya lost to Churchill and Chibi with an identical 2-0 scoreline while Churchill emerged group winners after beating Chibi 2-0.

In Group B St Collins beat CBC and St Faith with identical 2-0 scorelines to emerge group winners while St Faith also beat CBC 2-0.

In Group C Mavela lost 0-2 to Nyamuroro and 1-2 to Mazowe and Nyamuroro emerged group winners after closely dismissing Mazowe 2-1.

Gwanda High lost two matches to Prince Edward (1-2) and Murerekwa (0-2), while Murerekwa were group winners with a 2-0 win over Prince Edward in Group D.

In the quarter-finals Churchill beat St Faith 2-0 while St Collins beat Chibi High with a similar scoreline, and Mazowe High beat Murerekwa High 2-0, while Nyamuroro saw off Prince Edward 2-0.

The games were held under the theme: “Get involved, keep the ball flying. Spike out drugs and substance abuse.”