Stanbic Bank get Best CSR initiatives award

Sunday News Reporter

LEADING financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, has been awarded the Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Zimbabwe 2022 by Online and Print Magazine, Global Banking and Finance Review.

In a statement, the bank said it was recognised for its various CSR initiatives undertaken last year which covered a wide spectrum of areas such as health and sanitation, education and environment.

“The Standard Bank Group subsidiary was not deterred by the menacing Covid-19 pandemic in its quest to give back to the community in which it operates leading to this award by Global Banking and Finance Review. In November last year Stanbic bank donated a US$15 000 haemodialysis machine to Gwanda Provincial Hospital in Matabeleland South. The donation played a pivotal role in alleviating kidney failure challenges faced by patients in and around the Province. The machine helps prolong life when kidneys would have failed due to diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, mellitus HIV, malaria among others,” the bank said.

The bank added that other organisations that benefited last year included the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) whose members received US$20 000 for purchase of chemotherapy drugs, the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) which received a variety of sun protection items such as lip balms, lotions, sun hats among others at a total cost of $3, 5 million.

“In 2020 Stanbic Bank donated US$200 000.00 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), ventilators and test kits at a time when the county had begun grappling with the Covid -19 and there was dire need for this equipment by healthcare workers. In 2019, the institution also constructed a state-of-the-art Mothers Waiting Home in Nyamuzuwe, Mutoko to alleviate the plight of expectant mothers who had to travel long distances to deliver.”

Global Banking and Finance Review Magazine said the awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Finance community.

“The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence with the financial world,” said the Magazine.

Launched in 2011, The Awards have evolved and grown to include those in Banking, Foreign Exchange, Insurance, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds, Compliance and Advisory, Corporate Governance, Brokerage and Exchanges, Project Finance, Binary Options, Investment Management, Technology, Asset and Wealth management, Islamic Finance, Exchange Traded Funds, real estate, CSR and other areas.