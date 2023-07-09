Stanbic Bank sponsors Zim hockey juniors

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

STANBIC Bank has become one of the sponsors of the Zimbabwe hockey juniors team that is in Namibia for an outdoor test series which is taking place at Davin Astro Turf in Windhoek.

The financial institution helped the Zimbabwe Under 18s and Under 16s with playing kits.

“Thank you to Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe for your sponsorship towards the kits for the Zimbabwe U16 and U18 hockey players. We couldn’t have done it without you,” posted the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) on their social media.

This was not the first time that Stanbic sponsored a Zimbabwean hockey side, having sponsored a Hockey 5s festival that took place at Saint George’s College in April. The five-a-side fiesta featured 16 boys’ and girls’ schools from in and around Harare. The event was the first in three years after Covid-19 brought sporting codes to a standstill in the country.

On the second day of the tournament, four matches and Zimbabwe won two. In the first match of the day, Zimbabwe Under 16 girls drew 0-0 against the Namibian U-116s before the Zimbabwean boys went on to win 2-1.

Zimbabwe Under-18s girls and Namibia Under-18s drew 2-2 before the Zimbabwean boys won 3-2 in the last game of the day. – @brandon_malvin