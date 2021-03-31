Stingrays comes out tops at Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association championships

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Stingrays Swimming Academy retained the renamed Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association championships that were held over the weekend at the City Pool as they amassed a combined team score of 1206.5.

The delayed 2020 championships had been scheduled for last year but had to be moved after some swimmers tested positive for Covid-19 and were again put on hold in January after Government announced a hard lockdown that sporting events being cancelled.

Posting on their Facebook page, the club said they are dedicating the haul to late founder and coach, Eddie Cyprianos, who passed away in December.

Penguins were a distant second with 549.5 points while Crusaders was third with a total of 434 points.

Formerly known as the Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board, BASA, rebranded in accordance with the directive that all Zimbabwean provinces have their own administrative bodies.

Overall winners in the age groups include the Stingrays duo of Sibusiso Fayayo and Masimba Nyamhungo who took the top two spots in the boys 10 & Under 53 and 40 points respectively while in the girlsâ€™ section, Adriana Bhana of SOS came tops with 64 points and Penguinsâ€™ Nomcebo Ncube had 31 points to clinch second spot.

Falconâ€™s Watson Teak and SOSâ€™ Patrick Duff shared the podium in the boys 11-12 years after they both amassed 94 points each and, in the girls,â€™ section, Shumirai Zvenyika of Penguins took first place with 108 points and Stingraysâ€™ Tariro Muhomba took 82 points to claim second position.

In the boys 13-14, Tich MakayaÂ of Stingrays was first with 91 points while Khaya Vimba also of Stingrays shared the second spot with Penguinsâ€™ Onesimus Ngwenya after they both had 70 points each while Stingraysâ€™ Stephanie Rundle (89) was first in the girlsâ€™ section followed by Penguinsâ€™ Nozintaba Masiye-Moyo of Penguins (77).

Stingraysâ€™ duo of Dylan Lee (120) and Vuyo Ndlovu ((106) were the top two in the Boys 15-16 while Chrissy Wenham of Falcon (76) took top spot in the girlsâ€™ category followed by Barracudasâ€™ Ngosika Onovo (48).

Crusadersâ€™ Riana Rollo took the individual trophy in the Girls 17 & Over with 130 points and Stingraysâ€™ Jasper Mpofu (84.5) was first in the Boys 17 & Over followed by Falconâ€™s Tait Mills (68).

Combined Team Scores