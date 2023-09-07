Stolen vehicle recovered two months later

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 34-year-old man from Nkulumane who stole a motor vehicle which occurred at Reigate, Umguza district, Matabeleland North province sometime in June and has been at large ever since, was recently arrested leading to the recovery of the vehicle, which he had sold to an unsuspecting individual in Mberengwa.

Samual Marufu (35) admitted to stealing the motor vehicle after he was arrested and led police officers to where he had sold it after the theft.

In an interview with Sunday News, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Marufu.

He revealed that the theft took place when the complainant left his car running while he went to brush his teeth.

“The complainant started the engine of his vehicle in the morning and left it running while he went back to his house to brush his teeth. He heard the sound of his vehicle and upon checking what was going on, he saw an unidentified person driving off at high speed with his vehicle towards Sauerstown suburb.

“Efforts to follow it using a well-wisher’s car failed prompting him to make a report to the police. No clues where available at the time of reporting”, said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson revealed that detectives from Vehicle Theft Squad activated their sources, engaged stakeholder and members of the public in a bid to identify the accused person who was not known by that time.

“It was then established through the work of the members of the public that Samuel Marufu was responsible for the theft of the motor vehicle, however efforts to locate him were elusive. On 4 September information was received that Marufu was seen drinking beer at corner Herbert Chitepo and Third Avenue. The police detectives proceeded there and managed to arrest him.

“Upon being interviewed Marufu admitted to having stolen the motor vehicle and sold it to a man from Charumbira Village in Mberengwa and this led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle at Insiza. The total value of the stolen motor vehicle is US$3000 and it was recovered,” he said.

Insp Ncube expressed gratitude to members of the public who helped with the information that led to the arrest of the accused person.

“We also warn the members of the public to desist from leaving their vehicle engines running with keys in the ignition port,” he said.