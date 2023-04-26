Storm causes postponement of Lady Chevrons second T20I against Thailand

26 Apr, 2023 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Storm causes postponement of Lady Chevrons second T20I against Thailand Lady Chevrons against Thailand in first T20I..

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE second T20I match between Zimbabwe senior women’s national cricket team and Thailand which was scheduled to take place earlier today was postponed because of a storm that blew across the ground.

The match is now set to take place tomorrow morning at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Zimbabwe won the opening game of the four-match series that was played on Tuesday by 24 runs.

Zimbabwe will be looking at doubling up their lead when they take to the field after managing to put their dismal performance in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) to rest, where they were whitewashed 3-0.

Sharne Mayers Player of the Match against Thailand

Sharne Mayers Player of the Match against Thailand

After tomorrow’s match, the other two final games are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at the same venue to round up the Lady Chevrons’ tour of Thailand, which is their first international assignment of the year.

In the opening match on Tuesday, Gary Brent’s side came out firing after winning the toss and electing to bat first where they scored 143/4 in 20 overs and went on to limit the hosts to 119/9. Sharne Mayers top scored for Zimbabwe with 71 runs from 67 balls which was her fourth T20I half century and also became her highest score in 20 over international cricket.

In their defence, Audrey Mazvishaya was outstanding with the ball for the Lady Chevrons as she finished with her career best T20I figures of 4/27 in her four over spell to help the team win their first match of the tour.

Zimbabwe is using the tour as part of their global and region qualifiers which are scheduled to take place later on in the year.

Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting