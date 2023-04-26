Storm causes postponement of Lady Chevrons second T20I against Thailand

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE second T20I match between Zimbabwe senior women’s national cricket team and Thailand which was scheduled to take place earlier today was postponed because of a storm that blew across the ground.

The match is now set to take place tomorrow morning at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Zimbabwe won the opening game of the four-match series that was played on Tuesday by 24 runs.

Zimbabwe will be looking at doubling up their lead when they take to the field after managing to put their dismal performance in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) to rest, where they were whitewashed 3-0.

Sharne Mayers Player of the Match against Thailand

After tomorrow’s match, the other two final games are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at the same venue to round up the Lady Chevrons’ tour of Thailand, which is their first international assignment of the year.

In the opening match on Tuesday, Gary Brent’s side came out firing after winning the toss and electing to bat first where they scored 143/4 in 20 overs and went on to limit the hosts to 119/9. Sharne Mayers top scored for Zimbabwe with 71 runs from 67 balls which was her fourth T20I half century and also became her highest score in 20 over international cricket.

In their defence, Audrey Mazvishaya was outstanding with the ball for the Lady Chevrons as she finished with her career best T20I figures of 4/27 in her four over spell to help the team win their first match of the tour.

Zimbabwe is using the tour as part of their global and region qualifiers which are scheduled to take place later on in the year.

