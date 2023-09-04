Streak Memorial Service set for Friday in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

THE memorial service of former national cricket team captain and coach Heath Hilton Streak will be held at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb on Friday.

Streak died in the early hours of Sunday at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm in Inyathi.

He was 49.

According to information released by the family, the event will start at 3pm and the community has been invited to the occasion to celebrate the life of a great sportsperson.

“The Streak Family wish to invite you all to celebrate this great man who has touched so many lives,” said the family in an invite.

Those who will attend on Friday to honour his love for cricket and fishing have been advised to:

Ladies – feel free to wear a touch of red

Cricketers – dig out an old red Zimbabwe shirt

Fishermen – your Zim colours with red in it

Lovers of Zimbabwe and our beautiful country – please try wear something red

The family said people will be free to bring their own eats and cooler boxes for the after service scene. Tea and coffee will be provided.