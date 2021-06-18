Striker given Lady Stanley honour

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

LEGENDARY boxing coach, Philip “Striker” Ndlovu has been accorded the honour to be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Ndlovu will be laid to rest on Sunday morning.

His niece, Sikhangezile Ndlovu said the family had written to the Bulawayo City Council requesting the boxing coach to be given the status and the City Fathers had responded positively.

“Yes, I have the letter from BCC affording him the honour of being buried at Lady Stanley. We are finalizing the burial arrangements but he will be laid to rest on Sunday morning.

“We will be releasing a full programme later today or tomorrow morning,” she said.

Striker succumbed to prostate cancer on Thursday morning.

For someone to be buried at Lady Stanley, that person must have made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community in one or more fields of social activities, civic matters, education, religious leadership, business leadership, sport, charity, journalism, philanthropy, trade unionism and invention which benefitted the community as a whole and any other outstanding contribution as may be deemed appropriate from time to time.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board said Zimbabwean boxing history will not be complete without the mention of Striker.

“He was a man with a very big heart and an unflinching passion for the sport.

“He fits perfectly well among the greatest coaches to emerge out of this country and his contributions towards sport and community development will forever be cherished. It is sad that we have lost a man who has given so much to the game of boxing and dedicated the greatest part of his life to the development of the youth. Even at the height of his illness, he remained resolute and his love for the game of boxing was unflinching and unparalleled.

“His death is a huge blow to the boxing fraternity and the country as a whole. He left us at a time when his services were more critical as we looked towards reviving the game of boxing in all parts of the country.

“He leaves an indelible mark in boxing. Through Tshaka Boxing Club, he managed to produce some of the country’s renowned and celebrated pugilists such as Thamsanqa Dube, Elvis Moyo, Modecai Donga, Ambrose Mlilo and many others. At the time of his death, a lot of youngsters were still coming through the ranks. It is our fervent hope that his legacy will be carried on.

“In 2018 his love for the game saw him upgrade from coaching to boxing promotion and had the desire to bring world class boxing tournaments to Bulawayo,” read the condolence message.