Strong industry-academia ties key to tourism sector’s success’

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

WITH Zimbabwe seeking to revitalise its tourism sector- a critical component of the country’s economic growth strategy- experts have emphasised the need for robust collaborations between industry stakeholders and institutions of higher learning.

With tourism identified as a key driver of foreign currency generation and employment in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), fostering strong linkages between academia and the tourism industry is crucial for equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to propel the sector forward.

Dr Khanyisani Ngwenya, a Tourism and Hospitality Management lecturer at Lupane State University, highlighted the importance of this relationship in a recent interview with Sunday News Business.

“Academia’s primary responsibility is to provide a theoretical foundation and research-based knowledge, whereas the tourism industry offers real-world applications and relevant practical experiences.

“There is strong evidence that a poorly skilled population contributes to high unemployment, particularly among the youth, and is a prime cause of poverty, civil, and political instability, according to UNESCO,” she said.

“Proper training provides a foundation that enables graduates to be innovative and acquire entrepreneurial knowledge, skills, and competencies, guiding them to create their own jobs instead of waiting for employment.”

She said consequently, graduates possess relevant skills that promote Education 5.0, which emphasises innovation and industrialisation.

Dr Ngwenya said there was a need for collaborations between academia and the tourism and hospitality industry, which can lead to research and innovation in tourism and hospitality management and sustainability which is in line with Education 5.0.

“With the two having strong linkages it ensures internships and apprentices get hands on training, industry-relevant curriculum are developed and workforce development and talent pipeline are created. It also allows for professional development for the tourism industry and hospitality staff,” she added.

“When academia and the tourism industry work together, both the students and professionals gain knowledge, skills and competencies that enhance success in the dynamic and growing industry.”

She said several potential skills training areas that can be improved include tourism marketing and promotion, hospitality management, event planning and management, customer care service and communication, as well as cultural heritage management.

Dr Ngwenya said based on the research findings and recommendations from her Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) studies, the partnership between academia and the tourism industry can foster a more skilled and competitive workforce, ultimately driving the growth and development of the industry as a whole.

“This study successfully designed a novel teaching model for institutions offering tourism and hospitality programmes, termed the Blended Tourism and Hospitality Curriculum Implementation Model-2021 (BTHCIM-2021). It is anticipated that the adoption and implementation of this model will result in producing higher-quality graduates for the industry,” she said.