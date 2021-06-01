Strong Sables team to face Zambia in international friendly rugby match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have named a very strong team to face Zambia in an international friendly rugby match against Zambia at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The Hilton Mudariki captained Sables are using the matches against Zambia to prepare for this year’s Rugby Africa Cup, serves as a pathway for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Zimbabwe and Zambia will clash again at the same venue on Saturday. Both teams are fielding Under-20 men and senior team women in both fixtures.

Sables coach, Brendan Dawson has an opportunity to try out his combinations in two friendly matches against Zambia before he takes on the Namibian Welwitschias at home and away. Another friendly has been lined up against a Blue Bulls select in South Africa before the Sables head off to Tunisia.

In Tunisia, Zimbabwe will face the Rugby Africa repechage winner on 14 July and then clash with Tunisia four days later. The Rugby Africa Cup repechage is taking place in Burkina Faso from 5-13 June which also includes Burundi, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

The Sables recently got a boost when Nedbank Zimbabwe last week announced sponsorship for the team. Nedbank said they will make sure that the team is well equipped with the necessary high-performance training, skills development, strength and conditioning programmes. The sponsorship will also cover the team’s welfare and day to day administrative expenses.

Prop Doug Juszczyk, centre Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Darren Makwasha and Keith Chiwara are some of the players who will appear for the first time in a Sables shirt against Zambia on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Sables against Zambia: Doug Juszczyk, Matthew Mandioma, David Makanda, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Blithe Mavesere, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Rian O’Neill, Darren Makwasha, Takudzwa Chieza, Brandon Mudzengenyedzi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brendon Mandivenga

Replacements: Deanne Makoni, Cleopas Kundiona, Tinotenda Msasanure, Takunda Kundishora, Biselele Tshamala, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Keith Chiwara, Shingirai [email protected]_29