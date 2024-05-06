Students injured in road accident

Sunday News Reporter

Several Mutero High School students escaped with injuries in the morning today when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned three times along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway near Chivhu.

The commuter omnibus was carrying 18 students, when the accident happened around 10am.

The Zimbabbwe Republic Police confirmed the accident on their X handle (formerly Twitter), and said the injured students were taken to Chivhu Hospital for treatment.

“The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent. The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi over-turned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels,” noted the post.

The accident occurred as most boarding students were returning for the second term.