‘Success is a process’. . . Kaindu pleads for patience

Lovemore Dube

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu has pleaded for patience from supporters, saying the team is on a rebuilding exercise.

Kaindu’s charges lie fourth on the Castle Lager Premiership table with 21 points and today they take on Greenfuel at Greenfuel Arena.

They trail log leaders Manica Diamonds by five points with 13 matches played so far.

An indifferent run in the last four matches has seen the club drop points and at the same time exposed the lack of depth before the coach’s lap, something, which was also laid bare last season when the team faltered in the second-half of the season.

In an interview on Friday evening at the team’s monthly awards ceremony, Kaindu asked the team’s followers to be patient with the process of building a team to win things in the future. He said success is not an event but a process that needs a lot of patience on either side.

“We appeal to our fans to be patient with the work we are doing. Results do not come overnight and are a process that takes time. We are working hard as a technical team with a fantastic group of players willing to go the extra mile to make their fans happy,” said Kaindu.

The likeable Zambian gaffer said the players are responding well to the football they want them to play and are happy with the youngsters in the squad.

“Look at Mason Mushore, Prince Ndlovu and Mvelo Khoza, they are getting regular game time and are proving themselves every match, give them support so that they grow into the Bosso players you want. There are others also registered for the season that you will see more of, give them support so that they get time and grow as players,” appealed Kaindu to the hard to please Bosso fans.

Kaindu said he would continue to work with the pool of players at his disposal.“These are the players we have as a club. I will continue to work with them the best way I can with my colleagues to produce results. There are so many positives with these boys. They are third on the log and chasing.

“When the season started I did not expect we would be where we are now. I am happy the boys are putting in a great effort all the time, they are scoring and we will try to work on being tidy at the back and concede less. We are all hungry for success, we are all aware of our mandate, our supporters have to be happy,” said the soft-spoken Zambian.

Bosso have so far scored 17 goals, seven shy of Baltemar Brito’s from 34 games last year.The tally is the second highest in the league and of that striker Lynoth Chikuhwa has contributed six and Brighton Ncube five.

It is amazing that Chikuhwa who was almost rendered surplus to requirement has found a new lease of life topping the chats.

He struggled for goals last season scoring three. Kaindu and his charges must be praised for bringing back his confidence and also getting something out of Ncube whose tally surpasses his Premiership total to date after a number of seasons.

Only FC Platinum has scored more goals than Highlanders with 20 so far.

It is worth noting that two of the goals are courtesy of a disciplinary hearing after their abandoned match in which they led 1-0 over Caps United was awarded to them on a 3-0 scoreline.The defence which is considered leaky after last year’s standards under Brito finds itself third best with 11 goals conceded so far.

Chicken Inn, Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kariba have the best defences with nine goals having beaten their rearguard.

Bikita Minerals, Dynamos, Herentals and FC Platinum with 10, are the other teams with a better defence so far.

Despite lying in the chasing pack, there is a need for Bosso to get cover on the left-back position, a commanding centre-back and anchorman and a scoring striker.Kaindu will do better with his midfielders turning entertaining play into creativity.