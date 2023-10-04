Sunday News host Football Indaba on violence

Lovemore Dube

SUNDAY News, a Zimpapers publication has partnered with Nokel Security to host to an ‘Indaba’ to address violence during football matches.

It has become a common feature that when Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC clash in the City of Kings and Queens matches do not end well. There have been ugly scenes of violence that have left people injured and at one time a soccer fan died after the match.

Sunday News Editor, Limukani Ncube who will be one of the moderators of the event said the idea was to discuss and try to find ways to put to a stop football violence.

“Football violence is a cancer that is disturbing community peace and social cohesion, at the same time destroying the sport that is most loved in the country,” said Ncube.

The Sunday News has gathered a mixed bag of stakeholders with a view of gathering input that may help authorities in sport work towards permanent solutions to this cancer.

“The objective of the ‘Indaba’ is to bring football stakeholders together and find ways to curb football violence. The ‘Indaba’ will unravel the causes of football violence. Football must be used as a tool to promote peace and harmony among communities. It is also an industry employing hundreds of youths and must be protected,” said Ncube.