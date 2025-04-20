Sundowns frustrated by Al Ahly at Loftus

SOUTH Africa football giants Mamelodi Sundowns and defending champions Al Ahly drew 0-0 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Easter Saturday.

Coach Miguel Cardoso made changes after their loss to Kaizer Chiefs last week, Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa, Jayden Adams and Tashreeq Matthews came in for injured Zimbabwe international Divine Lunga, Lucas Suarez, Bathusi Aubaas and Iqraam Rayners respectively

Bafana Bafana international Teboho Mokoena, who scored a cracker last Sunday, looked to hit another from the edge of the area but sent his effort just wide of Mohamed El Shenawy’s upright.

The Cairo Red Devils weren’t unfazed and carved out an opening of their own when Emam Ashour came short to the area and forced Ronwen Williams into a save with a curling attempt.

Williams was put to work again moments later where he had to pull across his goal-line to gather a potent header from Ashour.

Sundowns almost found themselves trailing on the stroke of halftime, as a first-time header by Nejc Gradisar bounced off the upright with Williams well beaten.

Masandawana struggled to breakdown the stubborn defence in the early parts of the second half and were forced to play through the wings, although there was not much joy on that front.

Cardoso refreshed their attack and saw Arthur Sales come on for Peter Shalulile before Matthews made way for Rayners.

Long-serving Themba Zwane, who just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off, was also introduced for the first time since October, with Adams making way in the midfield.

The Cairo Red Devils had the ball in the net in the last 20 minutes as Gradisar side-footed into the top-corner following a cutback, but the goal ruled out for offside by the assistant referee.

Sundowns contained the Red Devils’ threat in the latter stages with a balanced approach, as the encounter ended all square. -KickOff