Super Sunday Derby in Bulawayo, top of the table clash in Harare

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE matches have been lined up for today, with a pulsating top of the table clash between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions FC Platinum and pacesetters Caps United being a pick of the weekend.

Caps United, unbeaten in four games, top the table with 10 points and welcome four times in a row champions FC Platinum who are on nine points with three wins and a 2-1 defeat to Highlanders a fortnight ago. The two face-off at the National Sports Stadium in what promises to be a thriller.

While focus will be on the top-of-the-table clash in the capital, an equally exciting encounter is on the cards at Luveve Stadium where Bulawayo Chiefs will be hunting for their first set of points against Chicken Inn.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ preparations have been boosted by the availability of defensive midfielder Danny Phiri and skipper Malvin Mkolo who shrugged off injury scares to recover in time for the crunch tie. The duo picked up injuries last weekend when they lost 2-1 to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium. Lizwe Sweswe, Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer confirmed the availability of the two players who passed a late fitness test.

“They (Phiri and Mkolo) are available for the tie. They trained with the rest of the guys on Friday and were certified okay for the game. Being a derby, it’s a tricky one but we’re raring to go. We know Chicken Inn, looking at their personnel, are trying to push for the championship, but we will do our best to make sure we get maximum points because we’ve been training for three points during the week,” said Sweswe.

Just like Chiefs, who received major boosts through availability on Mkolo and Phiri, Chicken Inn gaffer Prince Matore said four out of five players who have missed the past games through injuries are available for selection.

Striker Clive Augusto, central defenders Itai Mabhunu and Vincent Moyo are available for selection while forward Munashe Pini remains sidelined for the Gamecocks. Matore, whose side drew 0-0 with Highlanders last week believes they can get back to winning ways at the expense of Amakhosi Amahle.

“Though we are the away team, Luveve Stadium is our home and when playing at home we always want maximum points. Everyone is geared up for the game against Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Matore.

The last league match slated for today is Triangle United locking horns with Black Rhinos at Gibbo Stadium.