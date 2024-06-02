Support from family members, community crucial for PWDs

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

Mr Mthandazo Ndlovu (24) who is physically disabled said support from his family, workmates and close friends has helped him overcome the trauma of discrimination, which he used to face growing up and the discrimination he faces now.

His school going days were the hardest as he was called names. It was difficult for him to access some facilities at school and to move around.

Mr Ndlovu from Gwanda is an artist majoring in painting and drawing and also works as an administration assistant at Nkomwa Foundation Trust, an organisation that focuses on the welfare of people living with disabilities.

He said the support he has received from his family and friends has helped boost his confidence.

When his father realised his talent in painting and drawing, he bought him a sketch pad and crayons to show his support.

“Growing up, I confined myself to my home. I didn’t want to move around a lot out of fear of being a laughing stock. Working at Nkomwa Foundation Trust and interacting with other people with disabilities (PWDs) opened up my eyes. I’m no longer afraid of who I am and now I have put myself out there.

“My love for drawing and painting started at a tender age. One day, I drew a lion and put the drawing on the wall. When my father saw it he was very impressed and that’s when he realised and appreciated my talent. He bought me a sketch pad and some crayons. It gave me so much pleasure and encouragement to see that my father appreciated my work and that he believed in me,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the support from family, workmates and peers has helped to keep him strong despite the segregation and discrimination he has faced for most of his life.

He said PWDs need the support of those around them and belief that they are also capable.

Mr Ndlovu’s mother, Mrs Sikhangezile Ndlovu said her son has significantly developed over the years.

She said he has drawn most of his motivation from seeing other people with disabilities who are influential in society.

“I have watched Mthandazo growing over the years and he has gained a lot of confidence. He has gained a lot of motivation from other disabled people and his focus is on improving his life and making it in life. He always tells me that his disability can’t stop him from succeeding in life,” she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said she wants to see her son attain great heights and she will continue to support him in all his endeavours. She said she understands that she had to be the number one support and source of strength for her son before other people.

Mrs Dorrica Gumbo who has a nine-year-old daughter who is physically disabled said her daughter, Ropafadzo who was diagnosed with Ostogenesis Imprefecta (OI) in 2017 has developed significantly since she started attending school.

She said Ropafadzo is a very intelligent child and her wish is to support and provide for her so that she can fulfil her dreams.

Ropafadzo is doing her Grade Two at Jahunda Primary School. Mrs Gumbo said she chooses to see ability in her daughter instead of disability.

“My daughter is enthusiastic about life. She is very intelligent and she loves school. She always looks forward to going to school each day and being surrounded by her peers motivates her. She has a fighting spirit and she has a strong heart. I want her to receive the best education because I know that she will attain great heights in life.

“There is a huge difference from the time when Ropa was not in school and now. She has also learnt to be independent and I have also started teaching her some light chores such as washing her socks. This has helped to strengthen her bones. She doesn’t want people to feel pity for her and assume that she isn’t capable. When she needs help, she will ask, but what she can do herself, she tackles,” she said.

Tafadzwa Munyaradzi Gunde (15) from Gwanda who was born with Trisomy 21, a genetic disorder commonly known as Down’s Syndrome is running a poultry project with the assistance of his parents.

He is able to nurture the chickens up until they are ready for sale. While Tafadzwa has a challenge with engaging in lengthy conversations, he is fully aware that he has a poultry project. His mother, Mrs Geraldine Gunde said exposing her son to this project has helped develop him.

“I decided to establish a poultry project specifically for him, which he is now managing. I noticed that he had an interest in poultry when I was running my own project. I assist him here and there but he is the one who is hands on.

“I spend the day at work and my son is the one who feeds the chickens, he cleans the fowl runs and ensures that the chicks have enough lighting. I mainly assist him with buying stockfeed and selling the chickens,” she said.

Mrs Gunde said she realised that as a family, they needed to be Tafadzwa’s number one support system.

She said she has identified that her son is good at agriculture and she wants to develop his skills in that area.

Instead of focusing on her son’s disabilities, she said she has learnt to focus on his abilities and to develop them.

Mrs Gunde said it is a pity that some people rule out their family members with disabilities and deny them an opportunity to develop.

She said in order to eliminate the discrimination against people with disabilities, families have to become the first source of support.

“Involving Tafadzwa in the poultry project has helped to develop him mentally and physically. His brain is more active and more sharp. He used to struggle to stand for a long time but now, he is stronger. He is now more independent than he used to be. He no longer wants us to be doing things for him that he can manage on his own,” she said.

Nkomwa Foundation Trust director, Mr Pick Nkomwa said it is unfortunate that some families victimise their relatives instead of protecting and supporting them.

He said if each family could offer support then this could help to eliminate discrimination faced by PWDs.

Mr Nkomwa said it is concerning that some children with disabilities are being deprived of their rights such as education.

“People with disabilities still face a lot of discrimination and stigmatisation. Some are being victimised by relatives, neighbours and community members. There is a need for change of mindset and behaviour where we all focus on empowering PWDs and not harming them,” he said. —@DubeMatutu.