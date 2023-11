Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

Police in Ndali, Chiredzi have arrested a suspected mental patient in connection with the murder of his 33-year-old wife.

It is alleged that Nomatter Mukuze died after being struck with an axe on the head on Saturday at Nduna Village, Chiredzi.

The alleged suspect is Cephas Nduna (50), investigations of the circumstances surrounding the murder are still underway.