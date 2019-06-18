Suspected witchcraft in Mpopoma

Tendai Bhebe, Thobekile Khumalo, Sunday News Reporters

RESIDENTS of Mpopoma on Tuesday thronged Block 44 after a blanket with blood, a guinea fowl with black and red beads around its neck and legs and a stick with animal furs and feathers were discovered on the yard in a suspected act of witchcraft.

In an interview, the owner of the house, Mrs Philda Sibanda said they saw this unusual blanket when they were moving furniture from the house around 7am to pave way for renovations that were ongoing.

“We woke up and started moving furniture outside because the house is being renovated but as my grandchildren were doing so they saw the blanket and called me.

“When I was called I thought maybe it was just a blanket left by thieves but when I got nearer I got the shock of my life when I witnessed a blanket with blood and a strange stick with feathers,” she said.

She added: “Out of fear we stayed indoors till the pastor came and we started praying. When the pastor sprinkled some anointing oil on the blanket a guinea fowl sprang from under it but could run because it was tied to the blanket.”

Transformation Centre International Ministries Prophet Jerry Mutongwizo said what had happened was shocking as it is associated with witchcraft.

“I have never seen such a thing before and it is clear that there is a lot of witchcraft taking place in this area. The blanket had a lot of scary beads and is the work of the devil. I was called by the family early in the morning to come and witness this.

“We prayed and sprinkled anointing oil on the blanket and the guinea fowl tried to escape but unfortunately it was tied with a red cloth. Now we are going to destroy all these in a nearby bush,” he said.

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) secretary Robert Mpofu urged members of the community to do away with such evil acts because the end time is near.