Suspension of ex-Wenela disability pension lifted

THE Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) has lifted the suspension on the payment of disability pension for ex-miners who toiled under the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association, also known as Wenela and is calling for those who are eligible to submit their documents, a representative has said.

Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) has been handling the administration of claims for occupational injuries and diseases according to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) in South Africa.

The president of the Ex-Miners Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Lungelwe Mkhwananzi, told Sunday News that beneficiaries of such a facility could approach his office for assistance. He said all cases of the suspension of disability pension payments in the Ex-Wenela Miners Association’s database was because the Certificate of Life (CoL) was not returned to RMA. People on pension have to periodically sign and return a CoL to the claims office.

He said in most cases communication could not reach the intended beneficiaries because they were either deceased or they have changed addresses.

“Some beneficiaries are now deceased or they have changed addresses so letters from RMA could not reach them,” he said.

Mr Mkhwananzi also implored the Government to help.

“The Government has to be aware of the plight of ex-miners who were on disability pension and also take note that there are people we are looking for,” he added.

He said if the beneficiary was deceased, their lawful spouses or children could approach RMA.

“Some people are looking for money but here money is looking for people. There could be many other ex-Wenela mine workers who are not yet registered with Ex-Wenela Miners Association of Zimbabwe. Such people should come and register so that they can be assisted, where possible.”

Zimbabwe, together with her Southern African counterparts — Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland, was a major contributor to South African labour from the mid-sixties to 2019 and an area of concern is that although these mineworkers have contributed to the socio-economic development of South Africa for generations, they were not paid the employment benefits they accrued at the mines during their years of service. A number of workers have died before they could get their benefits.

On the other hand, in May 2018, a landmark settlement was reached where R5 billion was to be paid out over 13 years with six mining companies being part to the agreement which are — African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater. In July 2019, the Tshiamiso Trust was set up in terms of the settlement, with a mandate to ensure that those who have silicosis or work-related tuberculosis are compensated.

To date, four years after the formation of Tshiamiso Trust, no ex-miner who was in Zimbabwe at the time of the landmark settlement in 2019 has received any compensation from the Trust yet the Tshiamiso Trust has a lifespan of 12 years, ending February 2031.

Moreover, Tshiamiso Trust is yet to open any lodgement centres in Zimbabwe and conduct Benefit Medical Exams (BME) before it starts paying compensation to ex-Wenela workers who carried out risky work at the mines between March 12, 1965 and December 10, 2019 and were diagnosed with silicosis before December 2021. If deceased, their dependants are potentially eligible for compensation.