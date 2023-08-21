Curtworth Masango

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe is confident of surviving relegation at the end of the season despite their recent 0-2 loss against Dynamos in a league match at Bata.

The defeat was the second in a row after they bowed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after being knocked out by Chicken Inn.

Lizwe had inspired The Construction Boys to a five-game unbeaten run in the league before succumbing to Dynamos.

Sweswe recently joined the club after John Nyikadzino was sacked.

A win against Dynamos was enough to pump them out of the red zone, but it was not to be as they found themselves faltering along the way.

Dynamos became the first team to score against Sheasham at Bata after they had previously played to goalless draws. Sheasham is yet to score a goal at their home ground.

“What is important is the target. The boys want to stay in the premier league,” said Sweswe.

“Obviously will lose one or two games but what is important is to go back and still come back strong and see how we can pick up some points and see what happens.

“I am confident that we will survive relegation and that’s why I came here even when we were number two from the bottom.

Sweswe said he will work with his squad to be clinical in front of goal and improve in their defensive line after failing to capitalise on their chances against Dynamos.

“Well done to the boys. It’s still work in progress and we should have buried some chances before we were punished but it’s still work in progress. So we will go back to training and work on some things,” he said.

Sheasham are on position 15 with 20 points.