Sweswe leaves Byo Chiefs

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Chiefs Football Club has announce the resignation of their head coach Lizwe Sweswe.

In a statement the Twitter kings revealed that assistant coach, Dr Joseph Sibindi will take charge of the team in the interim.

“The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately. This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, The Team will respect his decision.

“Meanwhile, assistant coach Dr. Joseph Sibindi will guide this ship while we figure out a way forward in relation to the post of Head Coach,” reads the statement.