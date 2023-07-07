Swimming Zimbabwe names team for World Aquatics Junior Championships

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

SWIMMING Zimbabwe has named a three-member squad that will represent Zimbabwe at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships that will take place at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

The global showpiece is set to run from 4 to 9 September at the Mediterranean resort city of Netanya. The championship will feature over 600 promising young swimmers from more than 100 National Federations.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Tori Dawe, Mikayla Makwavarara and Bjorn Mhlanga at the event. The three youngsters will be under the stewardship of Masi Takaedza.

The previous edition of the World Junior Swimming Championships was held last year in Lima, Peru. The event saw a number of world-class performances which included athletes setting nine new World Junior Swimming Championship records and one World Junior Record in the Peruvian capital. – @brandon_malvin