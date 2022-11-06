T1anda revels in US film fest visit

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

MUSICIAN and actor Tawanda T1anda Denga, who is in Utah, United States of American attending the FilmQuest Film Festival, says the jamboree has opened his eyes to the world of international cinema, as he seeks to build on the success of The Signal, a locally produced sci-fi film.

The Signal made the cut of films selected to be a part of the festival, which began on 28 October and ended on 5 November. The Signal is a movie by Cross Line Pictures, which was written by Oscar Reyes and stars local talent in the form of Dumie Manyathela who starred in the popular movie Veza the Unfolding, T1anda, and Natasha Dlamini. It was directed by Daniel Lasker.

FilmQuest is one of the fastest growing genre festivals on the planet, having twice been named to Moviemaker Magazine‘s prestigious lists as one of the World’s Best Genre Festivals.

Speaking to Sunday Life from the US, T1anda said that the festival had allowed him to pick the brain of some of cinema’s brightest minds from around the globe.

“Basically, I’m at Film Quest Film Festival in Utah and the Signal film was selected in a group of over 1500 films. It made the cut and it screened on 4 November and this is why I’m going to represent us. For me, it benefits me personally because it exposes me to international filmmakers. I get to interact with people that are doing films on international platforms and getting to them from them is great for my career and also it gives me a chance to give them the lowdown on what our own budding film scene is all about. There’s a lot to learn and I have been imbibing all the lessons from seasoned pros with eagerness,” he said.

T1anda, whose acting career seems to be picking up steam after the success of the groundbreaking The Signal, said he also wanted to showcase the untapped potential that Zimbabwean cinema possessed.

“It is also gives me the chance to share the vision of where Zimbabwean film is going and how we can we can actually collaborate with some of these international film makers. I think this sudden exposure that’s coming my way is also down to this film, The Signal. I think The Signal has really boosted my career and shown people what I’m capable of and the kind of heights that I can attain if I’m given the opportunity,” he said.