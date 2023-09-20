Takashinga Patriots 1 win NPL

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

TAKASHINGA Patriots 1 have dethroned Gladiators Cricket Club as the best club in the country as they were crowned the 2023 National Premier League (NPL) champions.

Takashinga Patriots 1 registered a three wickets victory over Gladiators earlier today to shoot to the top and win the country’s premier club cricket competition.

Net run-rate came to the rescue of the Harare based side who were tied on 110 points alongside Uprising Cricket Club and defending champions, Gladiators Cricket Club. The eventual champions, Takashinga 1 finished with a net run-rate of 2,846.

Uprising finished in second place and were followed by Gladiators and Takashinga Patriots 2 in third and fourth respectively. Takashinga 2 finished with 106 points.

In yesterday’s match, Takashinga 1 won the toss and elected to field first and they went on to bowl out their opponents for 270 runs in 43,4 overs before going to chase down the target in 44,1 overs, finishing on 272/7.