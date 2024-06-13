Take advantage of the AfCFTA, President urges local businesses

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on businesses in the country to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a transformative force, representing a vast market with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over US$3 trillion.

The AfCFTA is an ambitious undertaking that brings together 1,3 billion people in 55 African countries to create the world’s largest free trade area as measured by the number of participating member States.

Its objective is the creation of an integrated market for the trade in goods and services and the free movement of people and capital.

In his keynote address at the 2024 CEO Africa Annual Roundtable conference in Victoria Falls on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said the Government was committed to significantly improve trade facilitation.

The four day event is running under the theme: “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow”.

“In line with this year’s theme of modernisation, my Government is committed to significantly improve trade facilitation, reduce clearance times, and enhance the efficiency of cross-border operations along transport corridors, leveraging on Zimbabwe’s strategic geographic location in the Southern African Region.

“This is part of efforts to grow the volume of intra-Africa trade above the current low level of below 20 percent. I, therefore, urge you all to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a transformative force, representing a vast market with a combined Gross Domestic Product of over US$3 trillion and a population surpassing 1.3 billion people,” said the President.

He said by aligning the development of the North-South Corridor, border post upgrading, modernisation initiatives, and the principles of the AfCFTA they lay a strong foundation for seamless regional integration.

The President said this integration leads to expanded trade volumes, increased investments, job creation, and improved living standards for our people.

“As captains of industry, I call upon you all to take advantage of the opportunities which have been availed by the current crop of progressive leaders on the continent through the AfCFTA. This will enable the development of regional value chains, which will ultimately help African countries diversify their economies and industrialise,” he added.

“The onus is upon you to take advantage of competitive and comparative advantages of value chains such as the cotton-to-clothing value chain; the leather value chain, the sugar value chain, the soya value chain; the pharmaceutical value chain, the lithium value chain; as well as the bus and truck assembly value chain, among others.”

He called upon the businesses to also be mindful of the impacts of climate change and variability, which are becoming more evident with increased incidences of droughts and floods, among other challenges.

President Mnangagwa said to mitigate these challenges, Zimbabwe has come up with a National Climate Change Response Strategy to deal with climate change issues and put in place specific actions to manage potential impacts.

“Hence, despite the El-Nino-induced drought, it is pleasing to note that the economy is on a positive growth trajectory, with a GDP growth projection of 4.8 percent in 2024. I urge you to embrace a vision of sustainable growth that prioritises long-term value creation over short-term gains; a vision that balances profit with purpose, while also recognising the inter-connectedness of our continent,” he said.

On innovation and the use of information communication technology (ICT), he said they were critical enablers as they traverse the journey towards modernising and reshaping the African Continent’s economic landscape.

The President said the continent was currently standing on the brink of a technological revolution that is fundamentally altering the way people live, work, and relate to one another, which is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.

“This technological revolution is disrupting almost every industry in every country, with changes that herald the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance.

“As business and policy makers, we have to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as it has the potential to raise global income levels and improve the quality of life for populations around the world,” he said.

“It is, therefore, necessary for you to quickly adapt to the changing global marketplace demands through responding quickly and intelligently to changing market conditions.”

He called upon local authorities to complement developments by adopting technologies for resource planning, procurement, project management and risk management, among others, which are all necessary for the development of smart cities that cater for the needs of the new normal.

President Mnangagwa said financial service providers on the continent should be innovative and strive to foster more financial inclusion and intermediation between savers and borrowers through offering affordable products, that way encouraging savings from the general public.

He said: “On its part, my Government is fostering an environment that is conducive for business growth and development. As such, the ease of doing business environment in Zimbabwe has been improving through the implementation of broad measures to enhance the country’s competitiveness and investment environment.”

“I, therefore, call on you all to explore various investment opportunities across key sectors such as commerce, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and tourism, among others.”