Talen Vision give up ghost of boardroom championship fight

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Southern Region Division One side, Talen Vision has put behind their boardroom fight for the championship and is focusing on the coming season in the second-tier league.

TV general manager, Mkhululi Mthunzi told Sunday News Online they are not looking backwards as it won’t benefit them in the long run.

The side was contesting Bulawayo City’s crowning as champions arguing the side had used ineligible players during certain games in last year’s grueling title fight.

“We want more friends than enemies and we did not see pursuing the issue benefitting anyone in the football fraternity and we felt it would end up negatively affecting the game in our region.

“We don’t have big egos and don’t think anyone is bigger than the region or the game so we felt we should put the interests of the game first,” he said.

“They say justice delayed is justice denied and we felt that it made sense for us to look ahead considering the timeframe that had elapsed since the complaint was lodged.”

The Southern Region executive had brushed aside TV’s complaints that City had used yellow carded players in some of their games and despite their appeal to the national mother body, they were advised to go back to the region and file their complaint anew.

Mthunzi said they are now focusing on ensuring they have a successful 2020 season with their technical team leading the preps for the season.

“We are simply aiming for a successful season and we will give it our best on and off the field and believe you me once we do, when our time has time, no one can deny us the glory and I certainly hope this will be our year,” he said.