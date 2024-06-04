Talks to form South Africa’s next government, choose coalition partners

The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed Monday (Jun. 3) it will hold a National Executive Committee meeting to decide on the constitution of Government this week.

Its leader, Cyril Ramaphosa seeks a second term but needs the support of other parties after the ANC lost its majority in parliament.

The ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula tweeted on June 3rd that the party “is having discussions within the organisation and with other parties and stakeholders on how best to establish national and provincial governments that reflect the will of the people, and that are able to take the country forward.”

Allying with country’s first opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, would mean the ANC has the numbers.

However, the two parties have shown irreconcilable views on a range of key issues.

MK Party which arrived third in the election, could do the cut but former president Jacob Zuma who has campaigned for the newly founded party has acrimonious ties with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters of former ANC member Julius Malema could also do the cut. There’s some common ground between it and the ANC.

The inclusion of the EFF and MK in any coalition may result in the DA pulling out.

The new Parliament needs to sit for the first time and elect a president within 14 days of the results being declared.

