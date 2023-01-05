Tandi extends stay at Highlanders

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Andrew Tandi extended his stay at the club after signing a one-year deal with the Bulawayo soccer giants on Thursday.

Bosso announced they have the first right to renew the 26-year-old defender’s contract after six months.

“The club is pleased to announce that Andrew Tandi has renewed his contract with the club for a further one year. The club has first right to renew the contract after six months,” reads a Highlanders statement.

Tandi, who has fully recovered from a career threatening injury which he picked up in May, during Highlanders’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Dynamos is a boost to Bosso’s defence.

Tandi, who can play at central or right side of defence had his 2021/22 season coming to an abrupt end after fracturing his right fibula (calf bone) and dislocating his ankle in the abandoned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The defender who started contact training last month said: “I’m excited and looking forward to fighting for the jersey. I’m looking forward to serving the club and help the team win silverware.”

Follow on Twitter @ZililoR