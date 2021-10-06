Tanya Fear speaks on mental health issues that led to ‘disappearance’

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Hollywood actress Tanyaradzwa Fear has attributed her week long ‘disappearance’ last month to mental health she has been grappling with over the last few years.

Tanya Fear, known for her role on the show “Doctor Who,” was found a week after she was reported missing in Los Angeles on September 9.

At the time, her manager, Alex Cole, told NBC News that fear Fear was found safe by officers. “We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital,” Cole said.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts on Monday, Fear chronicled her struggles with mental health, while reaffirming her desire to get back in top shape again.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for your love, care and concern a few weeks ago. It really means so much to me. I’ve been dealing with some mental health struggles and right now I’m focussed on my health, well-being and returning to being creative. I am so unbelievably fortunate that when I was in a tough spot, some guardian angels went out of their way, saw my vulnerability and protected me. Thank you Officer Talman and Officer Goodman from the Hollywood division.

“So many of us have had challenges over the last couple of years and I am unbelievably grateful to my support system for walking with me through it all. Let’s not fear being honest about our mental health challenges.Thank you for the love,” her statement read.

Besides the popular Dr Who, the actress has also appeared in TV’s Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders. She was seen in the movie Kick-Ass 2 and had recently started doing stand-up comedy.