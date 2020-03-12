Tanzanian national cricket team takes on Rhinos in six Twenty20 fixtures in Kwekwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Tanzanian men’s cricket is arriving in Zimbabwe on Saturday to play six Twenty20 matches against Rhino at Kwekwe Sports Club, with the fixtures starting on Monday.

As part of their preparations for next month’s 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group A, Tanzania have decided to tour Zimbabwe to face off with Rhinos. Two matches are taking place on 16 March, with one fixture each from 17 to 20 March.

Rhinos general manager, Admire Marodza said the fact that other African teams want to play in Kwekwe shows that they are doing something right. In September last year, Nigeria played Rhinos in Kwekwe ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Seeing that most of their players have been called up for national duty, Marodza said that they will use those who have not had much opportunities this season.

“We have a big pool of players, we are going to give opportunities to other players, this is an opportunity to guys who have not played much this season, they have decent games to prove themselves,’’ Marodza said.

Kenyan, Steve Tikolo was recently appointed Tanzania national team coach, with his mandate being to turn around the team’s fortunes in international competitions. The former Kenyan captain has previously coached the Ugandan cricket team.

