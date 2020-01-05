Tarumbwa heading back to Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN striker Obadiah Tarumbwa is reportedly on his way back to Highlanders, a club where he made his name more than a decade ago.

A source said 34-year-old Tarumbwa, who spent the second half of last year on loan at Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision from Chicken Inn is on his way back to Highlanders for a third dance with Amahlolanyama.

Tarumbwa made his second return to Highlanders in 2015 where he combined well with another former Bosso striker Ralph Matema.

Bantu Rovers sold Tarumbwa to Chicken Inn at the start of the 2016 season, despite efforts by Highlanders to retain his services.

Other players said to be headed to Bosso are the Bulawayo Chiefs trio of goalkeeper David Bizabani, defender Marlvin Mkolo and hard running striker Farau Matare. Highlanders were said to have been interested in signing left back, Brandon Mpofu but the youngster is said to have his affairs handled by Methembe Ndlovu, who despite being a son of the club is not keen to let him go to Bosso.

“Obadiah Tarumbwa is one of the players joining Highlanders together with Bizabani, Mkolo and Matare from Bulawayo Chiefs. Highlanders were also interested in Brandon Mpofu but the boy is managed by Methembe Ndlovu so there are complications there,’’ our informant said.

Former Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu was keen to sign Mpofu last year, with the youngster’s handlers at that time said to have been willing to release him.

The deal was, however, not pursued once Ndlovu left Bosso.

So far, the players Highlanders seem to have lost are the out of contract duo of MacClive Phiri and midfielder Denzel Khumalo. Phiri is said to be headed for Chicken Inn while Khumalo could be turning out for FC Platinum if the three times in a row league champions engage former Highlanders coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

FC Platinum are also said to have been interested in signing Bosso’s star defender Peter Muduhwa, striker Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda. Highlanders have made it clear that they are not keen to release any of their contracted players to any local rivals.

Dube, Bosso’s top scorer last season with a combined 11 goals has been on trials at an unnamed Chinese club with chances high that the Warriors striker will get signed. The 22-year-old striker has been in China for two weeks now and no offer has come from the Asian country as yet.

Dube’s Ireland-based agent, Joe Mhondiwa said the club at which the player is on trials remains confidential together with the other that is said to be keen on snapping him up without seeing him in action.

Mhondiwa is also representing Triangle striker, Delic Murimba with indications from the agent being that the Young Warriors striker is wanted by clubs in China and Sweden.

