Taylor to lead Zimbabwe in one-off Test against Bangladesh, Williams in self isolation

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will field an inexperienced batting line up in the once-off Test cricket match against Bangladesh with three batsmen ruled out.

Test captain Sean Williams and fellow left-handed batsmen Craig Ervine had to self-isolate after coming into contact with family members who tested positive for the coronavirus. Also ruled out of the five-day contest which starts at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday is opening batsman Kevin Kasuza who is injured.

Brendan Taylor, who led Zimbabwe in the two Tests against Pakistan in May when Williams was recovering from injury will once again lead the Chevrons against the Tigers.

Williams, Ervine and Kasuza were all part of the 20-man squad announced for the Test but will not be involved at all in the five-day contest.

Taylor said the absence of the three presents an opportunity for the youngsters who are coming through to impress.

Milton Shumba looks certain to be pushed up the order together with the likes of Timycen Maruma and Regis Chakabva.

All is pointing to Dion Myers and Takudzwanashe Kaitano getting to play the prolonged version of the game for the first time ever.

Zimbabwe squad: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers.

