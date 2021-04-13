Taylor’s hundred in vain, Rhinos condemned to third defeat in domestic T20 competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BRENDAN Taylor became the first player to score a hundred in this season’s domestic Twenty20 cricket competition with his effort however in vain as Eagles defeated Rhinos by six wickets at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

Taylor struck 140, his best ever score in T20 cricket, the runs coming off 79 deliveries, an innings made up of 19 fours and five sixes while his opening partner, Takudzwanashe Kaitano scored 45 to take Rhinos to 194/1 in 20 overs. Rhinos must have thought they had done enough to win the match and record their first win in the competition. Eagles had other ideas as they chased down the target and reached 196/4 in 16/4 overs to win with 20 balls remaining.

Regis Chakabva recorded his second half century in the competition, the wicketkeeper out for 59 off 29, an effort that was deemed good enough for him to win the man of the match award ahead of Taylor.

Opening batsman, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe had laid the foundation for Eagles with 47 off 35 while Wesley Madhevere contributed 44 from 20. Tinashe Nenhunzi (22 not out) and Elton Chigumbura (seven not out) guided Eagles over the winning line.

While Rhinos have lost all the three matches they played so far, Eagles have recorded two wins and suffered one loss, a five-run defeat against Tuskers on Sunday.

