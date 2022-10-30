Teacher by profession, poet by heart

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

Poetry has been known to provide comfort and boost mood during periods of stress, trauma and grief.

It’s a powerful combination of words, metaphor and it helps people express themselves better, as they attempt to make sense of a complicated world and their place in it.

In Zimbabwe we have had memorable wordsmiths like the late Yvonne Vera who explored taboo subjects and dealt with themes like rape and inequity with rare insight. Since Vera’s time a number of upcoming poets have mushroomed from all over Zimbabwe.

Sithandazile Dube is one of the more prominent voices that have endeared themselves to poetry lovers in Bulawayo and across Zimbabwe. However, not only is she a poet, she is also a teacher by profession and a multi-talented woman.

Better known as Stha the poet or UmAfricakazi, Dube is a 47-year-old-woman whose character radiates positivity and whose enthusiasm screams love.

In an interview with Sunday Life, she described herself as a lover of people and as a noisy person, although at times her character is on the quieter side.

“I love to watch children play and I enjoy reading books, it’s safe to say I’m a bookworm. I like to spend most of my time around youngsters admiring their zeal and positive eye towards life, I can describe myself as a young soul”, she said.

Sithandazile was born in Bulawayo where she grew up in Old Magwegwe and rural Nkayi. Just like any other child Sithandazile went to school and attended Magwegwe primary and secondary as well as Ekukhanyeni Secondary School in Nkayi.

“I’m from an IsiNdebele speaking family therefore, I learnt to speak in English at school. I can speak a bit of Shona because I attended my tertiary education in Harare,” she said.

Sithandazile is a mother of two girls and she says they are her joy and everyday motivation.

She’s a high school teacher by profession and she specialised in teaching Commercial subjects which include Accounting, Commerce, Economics and Business Enterprise Skills.

However, she did not limit herself to that as she’s also a poet.

“The love for art started when I was in primary school and had my first performance at assembly when I was in Grade 2 where I sang a Bemba song. I have been known as Stha the poet ever since,” she said.

Not only does she perform poetry, she is also a mentor for upcoming poets and has mentored a number of renowned wordsmiths in Zimbabwe.

She has had the opportunity to perform on a number of stages in the country and in other countries like the United Kingdom where she performed in Soho and Criterion Theaters. She has also performed in different countries like South Africa, Zambia and Botswana.

Sithandazile said that she draws her inspiration from life itself as it is a blessing.

Seeing people happy and enjoying life and especially seeing someone her age being able to say “I’m going to see my mother or my father” with enthusiasm to her is so beautiful as she cannot experience it since her parents are no more.

She says that it brings tears to her eyes thus she draws inspiration from it as it shows that love exists and that’s what keeps her going.

Sithandazile went on to say: “Jessica Mbangeni the South African poet is my inspiration and I love her as a person and her strong character and also the way in which she does things and carries herself.

“I am also a published author who specialises in children’s books and I have featured in two story books which are collections of different writers. Poetry gave birth to MCing and acting.

I have featured in a number of films and have acted alongside one of the renowned SA actors Presley Chweneyagae (Tsotsi) in the movie The Gentleman,” she said.

Sithandazile has also featured in award winning productions. The different productions include movies, feature films, series, comedies, short films and dramas. The productions she has been involved in include Bazukuru currently showing on Amazon, the Best Seller Amanxeba, EzakoMatshelela, EzakoMkhakha, USuku, Tshuz Mazikhethela, Ekhoneni, Inhlanhla, Sibahle Nje and many more.

“I have done a number of stage and radio plays. The Trials of Brother Jero and The Songs of Queen Lozikeyi just to mention a few. I also host events as an MC (Director of Ceremonies) and presented shows on TV,” she said.

All the hard work has shown its fruits as Sithandazile has been nominated for a number of awards.

For the NAMAs and BAAs she was nominated for being outstanding spoken word artiste and actress. Recently she was nominated for BAAs and she’s been nominated for outstanding trill artist and she said that she was very honoured and very much excited about the achievement. It has also opened doors as she has been called to do adverts for Old Mutual and Senditoo, a money sending platform.

“I juggle both my professions without a hiccup. Some people usually ask what I am, whether I’m teacher or artiste by profession or art is my side hustle. I always tell them that they are both my professions, to me art is not a side hustle but a full-time profession which puts food on the table. Yes, I make a living through the arts. Oh! by the way I’m a fuller figure model, in 2010

I won the Ms Zimbabwe title. I’m also a cultural enthusiastic and activist. My father was an artiste, I guess I took from him and may his dear soul rest in peace,” she said.

Lastly, she said: “I don’t limit myself to any culture and I wear regalias from any African culture, be it Zulu, Xhosa, Zambian and even our own Zimbabwean regalia as I am a cultural and an African being.”