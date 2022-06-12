Teacher dies after bees attack

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

IN a shocking incident, a teacher in Gokwe died on Wednesday last week after she was allegedly stung by a swarm of bees while coming from local shops where she had gone to buy groceries after knocking off from work.

Not even villagers who heard her wailing and rushed to cover her with a blanket could save her from the marauding bees.

Midlands provincial police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Sitholakhe Moyo (42) who was teaching at Nyamhara Primary School.

“I can confirm that Mrs Sitholakhe Moyo was attacked by a swarm of bees while on her way home from the local shops.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday.

“She was later confirmed dead a few minutes after she was admitted to Nembudziya Hospital,” he said.

Villagers told Sunday News that the community was still shocked.

They said on the day Mrs Moyo knocked off from work and decided to go to buy a few groceries at a local business centre which is close to the school.

A villager, Mr Tinashe Chinaka said on her way back, suddenly a swarm of bees came from one of the trees which was near the path and attacked her.

“We heard her crying and rushed to where she was but when we got there she had fallen down and the bees were all over her,” said Mr Chikuse.

He said one villager rushed with a blanket and covered the teacher but the bees kept ferociously buzzing around trying to sting her further.

Mr Chikuse said villagers quickly sought the help of a local who has a car to take Mrs Moyo to Nembudziya Hospital.

“We later heard that she was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital,” he said.

He said later on officials from the Environmental Management Agency attended the scene and sprayed the bees.