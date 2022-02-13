Teachers resolve to return to work. . . allowances backdated to 2012

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE’s largest teacher representative, Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has agreed that its members return to work while further negotiations between the Government and its workers continue.

This will end a one-week impasse which had seen some teachers not reporting for duty since schools opened on Monday last week.

Zimta members yesterday met to deliberate on the outcome of the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) meeting held on Friday where an improved agreement was reached.

“With more finer details of the awards continuing to be exposed, we believe our members will understand the desire to de-escalate this tiff before it crosses the rubicon of peace and degenerate into full scale industrial conflict.

Thus we plead with members, in particular those within school environs or are within reach, to give our learners a chance to get back to school and commence lessons as soon as practically possible,” Zimta said in a statement after the meeting.

The union said it will also approach the Government to lift the suspension of teachers that had absented themselves from school.

The call comes after the Government and its workers agreed to a new pay structure on Friday that will see some civil servants allowances being backdated to 2012.

According to the outcome of the National Joint Negotiation Council meeting held on Friday, performance awards arrears will now be backdated to 2012. Performance awards are rewarded according to qualifications and ability to meet set targets.

The agreed structure is part of a number of agreements that was agreed at the meeting which also resolved to ensure that civil servants will get US$100 up and above the Zimdollar salary.

Initially last week, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development had announced a 20 percent increase in salary plus US$100 which was supposed to be converted from the Zimdollar earnings.

According to the agreement, seen by Sunday News, the meeting agreed that civil servants will get a 20 percent review on gross emoluments (basic salary, transport and housing allowances) which will be backdated to 1 January and paid at the end of this month.

Other provisions such as the payments of $20 000 school fees for up to three biological children and a once-off special transport facility to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas was also upheld.

Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander confirmed the new agreed structure and added that the civil servants representatives also appealed to the Government to reverse its move to suspend without pay teachers who did not report for duty when schools opened last week.

Last week, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education suspended all officials who did not report for duty since the opening of schools, after they had declared incapacitation. The teachers were suspended for three months without pay.

As of last Thursday, absconding teachers started to receive their letters of suspension although the number of affected teachers could not be ascertained yesterday.

“I would not say the move to absent oneself from school was a strike, but was mainly an issue of incapacitation.

Further, this was a declaration by unions and teachers speaking through their representatives therefore, I think it is not proper to discipline them individually.

What we can do now is plead with the Government to reverse this decision because we had initially warned that the continued delay in convening the NJNC was going to lead to such a crisis which we are facing right now,” said Mrs Alexander.

She said there was a need for the negotiations to forge ahead, as the civil servants already had a number of appeals during the NJNC meeting on Friday.