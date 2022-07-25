Team Sentrail dares local corporate buyers

Business Reporters

RISING brokerage firm, Sentrail Investments (Pvt) Ltd, merchandising as Team Sentrail, has challenged corporate buyers at cash constrained local SMEs that procure internationally to utilise its import financing roll-out and brokerage service ahead of the forthcoming festive season.

This was posted by the company on the sidelines of Mine Entra.

Over the past decade, the rise in international trade has led to an increase in demand for trade finance, which is generally a short-term type of finance provided by a third party.

Put simply, import financiers either provide float or just fund the purchase of goods which are being imported from foreign-based companies.

There are several ways to get import financing. On one hand, traditional finance institutions like banks and credit unions offer many options including asset-backed loans, regular loans, and overdrafts.

While they might work for established businesses, the reality is that traditional financing is not easy to come by for upcoming players and they’re usually linked to long-term contracts as well as huge collaterals.

Consequently, small importers might want to explore other options to get rid of their cash flow issues and procure hassle-free.

Also, import transactions at corporate level are too complex and resultantly too costly for non-experts to run all by themselves.

Due to the heavy logistics involved, there’s usually a long time between purchase and delivery of products, which might result in considerable cash flow problems especially for SMEs since they still need to function and cover their expenses while waiting for the products to arrive.

Changing supply chain dynamics also add uncertainty to the transactions.

Addressing the media, Team Sentrail Founder and CEO, Mr DZ Isheunesu said “To meet the growing demand for trade finance and minimise the impact of the global shortage of trade finance, we’re partnering a local micro-finance institution to offer a range of import financing solutions that will enhance your ability to trade globally, improve your cash flow and make your business more profitable, while also mitigating risk”.

“Import financing makes far more sense than paying cash in advance for goods, even if you have ample cash on hand because the arrangement provides additional benefits well beyond the payment methods. When you involve us as a third-party financier, we can provide guarantees that ensure honest and transparent transactions”.

“We bring global experience, unparalleled underwriting expertise and an impressive group of strategic partners to every deal, along with an expert deal team who work seamlessly to provide you the import financing your business needs.

At personal level, I’m a trained leader who pro-actively seeks knowledge of community issues in order to contribute to their solutions; hence I have to ensure all our corporate activities are done above board. For the convenience of the curious public, we have an enquiries desk contactable on 0735424030. Take the initiative now and get your SME on the right track.” he added.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many local SMEs companies diminished their cash reserves. Corporate buyers may not have adequate financial resources to pay for goods acquired and could consider viable options.