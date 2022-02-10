Team Unimills-Hokoyo rider settles in at UCI training camp in SA

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

ONE Of Team Unimills-Hokoyo’s Cycling Club brightest talents, Lizwilenkosi Sibanda has settled in at the one-month long 2022 World Cycling Centre (WCC) Africa Road Championships Training Camp in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa.

The 20-year-old Sibanda is part of riders from 15 other African countries who are taking part in the camp that began on 1 February and ends on 3 March and is being used as preparation for the Africa Road Championships which will be held from 22 March to 27 March in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Sibanda, who is also the national junior champion, missed four of the first training sessions due to logistical problems, but was accepted into the camp without a hitch when he arrived.

Speaking from South Africa, Sibanda said the training was very intensive, but added that he had settled in well and was enjoying the experience.

“I missed a few sessions, but as soon as arrived, I was well received and immediately jumped into the saddle and began working with the rest of my colleagues. It’s not been easy but it worth every ache,” Sibanda told Sunday News Online from Western Cape.

“I think I have made my mark as a competent rider and look forward to the rest of my stay here,” he added.

Sibanda said the camp comprises daily four-hour long road ride which is mostly climbs along the mountainous region. This is followed by late afternoon indoor 30 minutes to hour-long roller sessions to loosen the muscles and improve balance.

The Unimills-Hokoyo rider said this Friday he will be participating a mock race with the campers to begin gauging their performances.

“This Friday we have a road race in which the coaches will be measuring how well we are performing and how much of the training has helped to improve us as competitive riders,” Sibanda said.

Riders at the training camp will be participating in weekly races at the WCC Africa Training Camp with the main race preparation for the next Tour de Cap (03-06 March). The coaching will be managed by Jean-Pierre Van Zyl and the World Cycling Centre Africa coaching staff.

Unimills-Hokoyo Cycling Club was founded by local businessman, Davis Muhambi in 2020 as part of his efforts to empower young riders.

Team principal, Muhambi said he is happy that the lad settled in well and believes he will be one of the top riders at the camp: “The boy is an amazing rider, very disciplined and very committed to his craft. I have no doubt that he will be one of the best riders at the training camp is very likely going to be one of the riders to beat at the Tour de Cap which will be the last event of the camp.”

Muhambi said Sibanda’s invitation and the club’s general unrivalled dominance on the local scene means that they will be looking to taking part in more regional races this year with the view of becoming one of the regions powerhouses in road racing. @RealSimbaJemwa